Lamb of God Announce Two Massive Global Streaming Events

Lamb of God is bringing rock to quarantine, announcing on Tuesday (Sept. 1) the first-time-ever live performances of the band’s new self-titled album and their landmark 2004 album Ashes of the Wake, both performed in the band’s hometown of Richmond, VA.

The first stream is scheduled for Friday, September 18, and will feature songs from the latest album released June 19. The second stream will follow on Friday, September 25, with a performance of Ashes of the Wake, in its entirety for the first time ever. Both sets will feature encores, including fan favorites as well as songs that haven’t been performed in years. Both streams will begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Livestream tickets will be $15 per show or, for a limited time, $20 for both shows and are on-sale now here. Additionally, the band will be offering ticket and limited-edition merch bundles plus an exclusive merchandise store available only to ticket holders during the stream.

