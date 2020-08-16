In defiance of the economic catastrophe that’s accompanied the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, art world titan Larry Gagosian has closed a deal to take up occupancy in a portion of the now defunct Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles. Beginning in January of 2021, the international gallerist will launch programming in what’s called the Grand Theater […]

