L.A.'s Finest Season 2 Premiere Postponed Amid Police Brutality Protests

By Celebrity News Wire on June 8, 2020

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, L.A.'s Finest | Photo Credits: Michael Moriatis

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/nARy6zTVTFs\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"LA\u2019s Finest Season 2 Official Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/nARy6zTVTFs" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Spectrum has made the last-minute decision to postpone the Season 2 premiere of its police drama L.A.'s Finest, amid widespread protests against police brutality and racism, TV Guide has confirmed. The Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba-led series was scheduled to premiere on Monday, June 8 on the

