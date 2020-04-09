- You are here:
- Last Man Standing's Amanda Fuller on Directing Tim Allen: "He Was the Most Challenging of the Actors"
Last Man Standing's Amanda Fuller on Directing Tim Allen: "He Was the Most Challenging of the Actors"
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Last Man Standing. Read at your own risk!]
It's not every day that someone gets to tell Tim Allen what to do.
As fans of Last Man Standing know, the comedian/actor and the man he plays on Fox's sitcom are known for their steadfastness, if not total
