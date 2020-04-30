- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Last Man Standing's Tim Allen Teases Potential Ways Eve Could Return In Future Episodes
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Last Man Standing's Tim Allen Teases Potential Ways Eve Could Return In Future Episodes
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's season finale of Last Man Standing. Read at your own risk!]
Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) came home on a break from the Air Force in the Last Man Standing episode that ended up being the Season 8 finale Thursday, and, in a conversation with Tim Allen,
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries