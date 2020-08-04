Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Looks at How U.S. History Classes Fail to Teach Students About Racism

By Celebrity News Wire on August 4, 2020

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver | Photo Credits: HBO

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/hsxukOPEdgg\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"U.S. History: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/hsxukOPEdgg" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

On Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver continued to expand on his coverage of racism in America. After ripping into TV personalities Joy Behar and Tucker Carlson over their televised misunderstandings of history, Oliver did a deep dive into the way slavery and white supremacy are

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story