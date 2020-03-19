Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Late-Night Hosts Deliver Monologue From Home During Coronavirus Hiatus

By Celebrity News Wire on March 19, 2020

Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert | Photo Credits: CBS

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in most late-night talk shows (make that most shows, period) being put on temporary hiatus, but their hosts are finding ways to improvise. Many have begun offering fans their daily takes on the latest headlines via at-home monologues and short videos.

From

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story