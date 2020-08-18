No shame in asking for help! Lauren Akins reflected on the moment she realized she couldn’t raise her and Thomas Rhett’s children on her own.

“Our amazing assistant not only helps us run our lives but has stepped up as a babysitter on lots of occasions,” the Live in Love author, 30, wrote in her memoir. “At some point along the way, I had to swallow my pride and realize that I could not do this all on my own; nor could Thomas Rhett and I keep putting so much of the babysitting burden on our extended family. So we hired a nanny.”

The Tennessee native “felt like a failure as a mom” after making the decision but came to see the helping hand as “a godsend.”

Akins, who shares Willa, 4, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 6 months, with the country singer, also 30, explained, “Our nanny is an angel to me and our kids, and the relief of not having to always scramble for help has lowered the stress levels at home, and on the road. And that makes everyone happier.”

She and the Grammy nominee became parents in May 2017 when they adopted their eldest daughter, Willa, from Uganda. Akins gave birth to Ada three months later, and Lennon arrived in February.

“I love it,” Rhett gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in October 2019 of being a girl dad. “I love doing their hair, and I love playing Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome.”