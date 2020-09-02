It’s not easy. Lauren Burnham opened up about how tough it’s been mentally to try and conceive another child after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

The former Bachelor star, 28, addressed her and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to baby No. 2, during an Instagram Story Q&A with fans on Wednesday, September 2, while traveling from Arizona to California for work.

After a fan told Burnham that her miscarriage story had “inspired” her, the user asked if the pair had begun trying again.

“We have been trying for a couple of months,” the Virginia native wrote back. “I know it’s not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we’ve wanted another baby so bad.”

Burnham revealed that she’s been “sad and discouraged” over the past few months because of her loss and subsequent conceiving process, but said she’s “trying to stay positive.”

The reality star added: “It will happen when it’s our time.”

After miscarrying her second child in May, which came less than two months after she learned she was expecting, Burnham told Us Weekly in August the two were back in baby-making mode.

“This will be our second month [of trying],” the designer told Us while promoting her new label, Shades of Rose. “I was always afraid that it wouldn’t work. I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again.”

Burnham, who welcomed her first baby, daughter Alessi, with the race car driver, 38, in May 2019, explained that she’s had hesitations in the past about expanding their family.

“I’m honestly scared,” she shared with Us. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘OK, yes, we can do this. It’s going to be great. Alessi needs a playmate.’ And then other times, I’m sitting there, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I ever going to manage doing everything I’m doing now with another baby?’ So I think I just have to jump in head first!”

Despite being heartbroken after the miscarriage, the couple, who wed in January 2019, chose to share their story with their fans in hopes of it helping others with a similar experience.

“I think now I’m in a place of peace with it,” Burnham told Us. “I feel positive about the future, and I always want to be open with everyone and I think that by doing that, you can help a lot of people. And I don’t think it’s something that should be taboo and people should be afraid to talk about. So I always try and make an effort to talk about the uncomfortable thing.”

