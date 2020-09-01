Lauren Daigle’s crossover smash “You Say” reaches a historic milestone, as it spends a 100th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart (dated Sept. 5).

The genre-bending ballad is the first track to rule for 100 weeks on any of Billboard’s multi-metric “Hot”-named song charts, which, like the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, blend streaming, airplay and sales data, as tabulated by Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

“When I was a little girl, I would dream of moments like this,” Daigle tells Billboard. “Upon hearing the news, I called my family. We laughed. We cried. We made jokes. We celebrated.”

“I am so honored and want to thank all the people involved in achieving this accomplishment,” Daigle says. “I may sing and write, but there are many people working behind the scenes. My sincere gratitude goes out to them. To be a part of a song that has not only made history but has lived inside the homes of families raising babies, widows needing comfort, teenagers needing a friend, those who have lost and those who have gained, that is a gift I’ll never fully put into words. Simply amazed! Thank you.”

Helping “You Say” dominate Hot Christian Songs for its 100th week, it tops Christian Streaming Songs for a 93rd frame, with 4 million U.S. streams in the week ending Aug. 27. It also sold 2,000 downloads in that span, having previously spent a record 70 weeks atop Christian Digital Song Sales.

Daigle wrote “You Say” with Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury. It was released as the lead single from Daigle’s third studio LP Look Up Child, which bowed at No. 1 on Top Christian Albums in September 2018, becoming her third leader. Ingram and Mabury produced the set.

Look Up Child rewrote the record for the longest reign on Top Christian Albums since the list became a weekly survey, and adopted Nielsen Music/MRC Data figures, in April 1995: 82 weeks to date.

The set arrived at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200, boasting the largest week (115,000 equivalent album units) for a Christian music title since the chart began ranking albums by that metric in late 2014. Since its release, it has earned 1.6 million units, including 730,000 in sales.

On Hot Christian Songs, “You Say” began its 100-week command on the chart dated July 28, 2018, marking her third of four leaders. (Daigle’s own “The Christmas Song” interrupted its reign for a week in January 2019.) Along the way, “You Say” topped Christian Airplay for 17 weeks and has enjoyed mass-appeal success, hitting No. 29 on Hot 100.

“You Say” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, becoming the first song ever to have led both Christian Airplay and AC. It also rose to No. 5 on Adult Pop Songs and No. 20 on Pop Songs.

To date, the song has drawn 2.3 billion in radio airplay audience and 605.7 million U.S. streams and sold 929,000 downloads.

The post Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ Rules Hot Christian Songs Chart for 100th Week: ‘I Am So Honored’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.