LAUSD Starts Online Learning Next Week, Hopes To Be Better Than Spring

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education has conceded that its distance-learning plans aren’t perfect for the fall semester, which starts next week. But now that students and teachers have had time to adjust to the new normal, they hope for a better experience than the abrupt crisis that made spring sessions […]

