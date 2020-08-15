LAUSD Starts Online Learning Next Week, Hopes To Be Better Than Spring

By Celebrity News Wire on August 15, 2020

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education has conceded that its distance-learning plans aren’t perfect for the fall semester, which starts next week. But now that students and teachers have had time to adjust to the new normal, they hope for a better experience than the abrupt crisis that made spring sessions […]

