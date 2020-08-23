Actress Lea Michele welcomed baby No. 1, a boy, with Zandy Reich , Life & Style confirmed in August 2020. But who is the new father of one? Keep scrolling to learn more about the Glee alum’s husband.

They were friends first.

The two were first romantically linked in July 2017, but the couple actually knew each other as friends before it turned into more. By April 2018, Lea and Zandy were engaged. She shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time.

“Yes,” the brunette babe simply captioned a gorgeous shot of her sparkler alongside a ring emoji. Lea and her handsome hubby later tied the knot in March 2019.

They met at her best friend’s wedding.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Lea dished in February 2019. “They always say, ‘It will happen when you least expect it. It will happen when you least expect it!’ And I met my fiance at my best friend’s wedding.”

He has a good job.

Zandy works as the president of clothing company AYR, which stands for “All Year Round.” In August 2017, a source told Life & Style exclusively, “She loves that he’s not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” the insider revealed, adding that “she appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

He doesn’t have social media.

Speaking of the spotlight, Zandy doesn’t have Instagram, Twitter or, well, anything. Although Lea posts about her man on her own accounts, she never tags him and he doesn’t appear to be active.

He went to the University of Pennsylvania.

Zandy graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School of Business and was captain of the lacrosse team. “I initially didn’t want to stay so close to home, but I realized that it was nice because I could be as close or as seemingly far as I wanted; that it was up to me,” he told Penn Athletics in 2016. “I love Philly, I knew plenty of people who’d gone to Penn, and it just really proved to be the best mix between athletics and academics.”

Glee creator Ryan Murphy approves.

Glee and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy adores Zandy and even officiated their wedding. “Ryan is my family — he’s one of the greatest friends in the world that I have,” the actress gushed to Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

