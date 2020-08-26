Lea Michele Gives 1st Glimpse of Her and Zandy Reich’s Baby Boy Ever

There he is! Lea Michele debuted her and Zandy Reich’s 1-week-old son, Ever, via Instagram on Wednesday, August 26.

“ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” the Glee alum, 33, captioned the black-and-white photo of her infant’s foot.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, August 23, that the actress had given birth to her first child three days prior. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the couple named their son Ever Leo.

The baby news came four months after news broke that the New York native was pregnant. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” an insider told Us of her and the AYR president, 37, in April.

The “Run to You” singer confirmed her pregnancy with a baby bump photo and continued documenting her budding belly’s progress, from beach strolls to bathing suit selfies.

Michele began a social media hiatus in June after former costars criticized her on-set behavior.

“I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Michele apologized via Instagram at the time. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

A source exclusively told Us the following week that the Grammy nominee wanted to grow from her mistakes, explaining, “This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”

The Brunette Ambition author returned to Instagram in August with a hiking photo and has continued posting with disabled comments.

She and Reich were friends for years before they began dating in 2017. The pair got engaged the following year, tying the knot in March 2019 in Napa, California.

“I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” Michele exclusively told Us four months later. “At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded and happiest I ever have.”

