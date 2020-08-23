Lea Michele Welcomes First Child With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are new parents.

The former Glee star, 33, has welcomed her first child with Reich, 37, who is president of the AYR clothing company, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm. The couple is now parents to a baby boy. A name has yet to be announced.

Michele shared the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram in May in which she posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and writing “so grateful.” Since then, Michele has been teasing her son’s arrival in a series of photos posted on her Instagram in which posed with her baby bump and quipped, “Getting some extra sleep while I can” or “reflection looking a little different these days.”

Michele and Reich tied the knot in March 2019 after announcing their engagement in April 2018. The couple dated for two years prior to the engagement. Michele took to social media to announce the news that she said “yes” to Reich’s proposal with a beachside photo, in which she showed off her diamond ring.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Northern California alongside family and close friends, including Michele’s former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, along with her former Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts, according to People.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.

