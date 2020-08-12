Leave It to Emily Ratajkowski to Make Athleisure Sexy

Emily Ratajkowski is setting out to make athleisure wear sexy. And if anyone can do it, she can!

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 11, to share a few behind-the-scenes snaps of her upcoming Inamorata athleisure collection.

Inamorata is typically known for it’s strappy barely-there bikinis and lacy lingerie sets, but these comfy clothes are an entirely new territory for the brand. Thank goodness Ratajkowski already has an A-lister following. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted in her swimwear.

In the first snap on Tuesday, Ratajkowski sizzles in white tank with spaghetti straps that compliments her gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces. Overtop the sexy pic, the brunette beauty wrote, “This week,” tagging the brand. However, it’s unclear if she’s referencing the shoot or the launch date.

Our favorite ensemble she showed off was a bright yellow outfit, complete with a sports bra and sweats featuring bright pink designs along the leg. It’s very model-off-duty, just like everything else she creates and wears.

Just as she told Elle in 2019, she likes to make things she wants to wear. “I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool,” she told the publication when discussing her then newly launched Body collection. “So, this is also just like a necessity — this is something that I would want to wear.”

When speaking about Inamorata with Vogue back in 2019, the Gone Girl actress said he focus is always style and comfort. “I always want something that feels really good or comfortable but isn’t high-maintenance.” Naturally, this attitude is ideal for fashionable laid-back looks.

