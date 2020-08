LeBron James honored Chadwick Boseman Saturday night at the Lakers/Trail Blazers game … and echoed a feeling millions of people share about the tragedies of 2020. LeBron took a knee before the game and flashed the Wakanda sign from “Black…

The post LeBron James Honors Chadwick Boseman with Wakanda Sign at Lakers Game appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.