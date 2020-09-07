Five Madrid-based companies, led by leading Spanish production house Tornasol Films, producer of Oscar-winner “The Secret in Their Eyes,” are teaming to launch services consortium Centro Navarro para la Producción Cinematográfica in Navarre, Northern Spain. Based out of the Sarrio industrial park in Berrioplano, a town near Pamplona, CNPC will provide production services, develop R&D […]

The post Led by Oscar-Winning Tornasol, Production Services Outfit CNPC Launches in Navarre (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.