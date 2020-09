Lee Kerslake, the drummer on two of Ozzy Osborne’s most critically hailed albums and later for hard rock band Uriah Heep, has died. He passed away on Saturday after a long battle with prostate cancer, according to a friend. Uriah Heep bandmate Ken Hensley made the announcement. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that I share […]

The post Lee Kerslake Dies: Drummer for Ozzy Osbourne And Uriah Heep Was 73 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.