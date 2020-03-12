Legacies Boss Says Josie and Jade's Romance 'Felt Right'
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Legacies Boss Says Josie and Jade's Romance 'Felt Right'
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Legacies, read at your own risk!]
Legacies has never been afraid to try out off-the-wall concepts for special episodes, which is probably why this week's film noir adventure felt like par for the course. What could have been a cheesy