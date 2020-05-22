- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Legacies Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers, and More
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Legacies Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers, and More
If you were super bummed to find out Legacies Season 2 was cut short due, you're certainly not alone. Rather than wallowing in our disappointment over all the things we didn't get to see in the last leg of Season 2, though, we're choosing to look to the future for Season 3!
So far, details about
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries