- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Legends of Tomorrow Boss Explains How He Convinced Sisqo to Make That Bizarre Cameo
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Legends of Tomorrow Boss Explains How He Convinced Sisqo to Make That Bizarre Cameo
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!]
In a bizarre fight sequence during DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Season 5 finale, titled "Swan Thong," the gang battles an army of reanimated Encores, like Courtney Ford's Marie Antoinette,
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries