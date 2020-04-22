Legends of Tomorrow's Maisie Richardson-Sellers on That Zombie Fight in the Supernatural Crossover
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Legends of Tomorrow's Maisie Richardson-Sellers on That Zombie Fight in the Supernatural Crossover
If you're not already on the DC's Legends of Tomorrow bandwagon, you're doing something wrong. Five seasons in and The CW's most underappreciated show is still having the time of its life. Mixing outlandish sci-fi and fantasy with nerdy pop culture and historical references, all while anchoring its