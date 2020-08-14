Len Amato Exits as President of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax

After 13 years at the premium cabler, president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax Len Amato is departing. The move comes as Cinemax continues to phase out original programming and HBO focuses on acquired film content. All drama programming is being consolidated under HBO exec VP of programming Francesca Orsi. According to a source familiar with […]

