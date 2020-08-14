Len Amato Exits As President Of HBO Films, Miniseries & Cinemax

By Celebrity News Wire on August 14, 2020

Len Amato, President of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax, is leaving the premium cable network after thirteen years. His exit comes amid a wave of layoffs across HBO parent WarnerMedia, which has impacted a number of veteran, high-level executives. It also continues a consolidation on the longform side at HBO over the past 18 months […]

