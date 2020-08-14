Len Amato Exits As President Of HBO Films, Miniseries & Cinemax

Len Amato, President of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax, is leaving the premium cable network after thirteen years. His exit comes amid a wave of layoffs across HBO parent WarnerMedia, which has impacted a number of veteran, high-level executives. It also continues a consolidation on the longform side at HBO over the past 18 months […]

