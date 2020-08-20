Lenier Inks Deal With Pitbull’s Mr. 305 Records: Exclusive

Singer-songwriter, Lenier, has signed a deal with Mr. 305 Records, Billboard can exclusively reveal today (Aug. 20).

The multifaceted artist, known for lacing Latin pop with rhythmic beats, as heard in his songs “Que Nochecita” and “Te Quiero Sin Querer,” becomes the first Cuban artist and composer to join the music label, founded by Pitbull in 2009.

For Pitbull, who dubs his new artist as “a superstar in the making,” according to an official statement, Lenier’s voice “is incredible and reminds me of Marc Anthony and Alejandro Sanz mixed together.” “It is very exciting to have Lenier as part of the 305 family. [I’m] looking forward to making history together. Dale!” he said.

Robert Fernandez, CEO of Mr. 305 Records, is also excited about the label’s new signee. “He is an amazing songwriter storyteller with a unique voice. Lenier’s commitment to working hard has earned him the respect of his peers and the support of his fans. I’m looking forward to a lot of amazing global music to come from him.”

The news comes three months after Lenier’s current single “Como Te Pago,” which also marks his debut under the label.

Coining South Florida as a special place in his heart, Lenier, a self-proclaimed Pitbull fan, feels honored to be part of the team. “I feel we all have the same vision on the music I should be making, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it all.”

Born Álvaro Lenier Mesa in Güines, Cuba, the once folk artist emigrated to Miami at the age of 15, where he later ventured into the tropical and urban genres as a backing vocalist of Cuban artist Jacob Forever. Since kicking off his solo career in 2016, Lenier has collaborated with artists such as Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Tito El Bambino, Yandel, Chacal, and El Micha, among others.

Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s “Me Quedaré Contigo” (2019), where he’s a featured artist, secured spots on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm Airplay, and Latin Pop Airplay charts.

Lenier joins the actively growing Mr. 305 roster, which currently includes Montana Tucker, Omar Courtz, Iam Chino, and Papayo.

