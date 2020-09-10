Lenny Kravitz Has a New Beauty Gig — and Stars Can’t Get Enough

Lenny Kravitz has got a brand-new beauty gig!

On Wednesday, September 9, YSL Beauty announced that the 56-year-old singer is the newest face of Y men’s fragrance.

“I’ve always been a fan of Yves Saint Laurent. Of his work, his aesthetic, his lifestyle, his boldness,” Kravitz said in a statement from the brand. “He was super eclectic and drew from so many places. I also happened to already wear a lot of Saint Laurent. Always have. This was not something I had to fit into or think about. It’s been part of my lifestyle for so many years. It’s a very organic collaboration.”

Alongside this exciting announcement, the brand dropped a new campaign featuring the “Are You Going to Go My Way” singer in an ad directed by award-winning filmmaker Anton Corbijn. It captures the performer reflecting on his life’s journey to become a rockstar as he makes his way from backstage to front and center. At the end he asks himself, “why not.”

The musician shared this clip to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, permitting many A-listers to flood the comments. “YES BROTHER !! #SHOW THEM THE ULTIMATE ROCKSTAR,” Naomi Campbell wrote. “I love you always #proudsister.”

Broad City’s Ilana Glazer also chimed in, commenting. “shuh-RED. from stunning grace to shredding – u the whole thing .”

Tyrese Gibson wrote, “Kings doing what Kings do!!!!!! Congratulations so so so very proud of you bro!”

Kravitz’ daughter Zoë has worked with YSL Beauty since 2017. In 2019, she even launched her very own lipstick line called Rouge Pur Couture Zoë Kravitz. “I think the thing with makeup is it’s meant to make you feel good and to make you feel inspired,” she told Elle at the time.

Other stars linked to the brand include Dua Lipa and Kaia Gerber.

