U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned six-part crime thriller “Before We Die,” starring Lesley Sharp (“Bob & Rose), Vincent Regan (“300”) and Patrick Gibson (“The OA”), an adaptation of the hit Swedish series of the same name. The Bristol, England-set drama follows a detective who becomes deeply conflicted when she discovers her son is playing […]

The post Lesley Sharp, Vincent Regan, Patrick Gibson to Headline Channel 4’s ‘Before We Die’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.