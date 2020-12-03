Let Them All Talk Review: Soderbergh's Cruise Ship Drama Helmed By Meryl Streep Capsizes Expectations

By Celebrity News Wire on December 3, 2020

Meryl Streep, Let Them All Talk | Photo Credits: HBO Max

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/Q6DHWEii8eo\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Let Them All Talk | Official Trailer | HBO Max","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/Q6DHWEii8eo" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Few play with the expectations of genre quite like Steven Soderbergh. His most mainstream hits include the delectable Ocean's Eleven through Thirteen capers, and directing Julia Roberts to an Oscar with her powerhouse Erin Brockovich role. But his overflowing resumé is loaded with a string of

...

Read More >

  • Comment
Full Story