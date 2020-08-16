International sales outfit LevelK has acquired the uplifting female-led Danish drama “The Food Club,” directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg (“One-Two-Three Now!”). LevelK will be handling world sales rights to “The Food Club” outside of the Nordics. Set in the lush countryside, “The Food Club” is headlined by three well-known Scandinavian actresses, Kirsten Olesen (“The Bridge”), Stina […]

The post LevelK Signs Up for Danish Drama ‘The Food Club’ (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.