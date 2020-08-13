Sales agent M-Appeal has closed distribution deals for LGBT coming-of-age movie “Cocoon,” the opening film of Generation 14Plus at the Berlin Film Festival, with the U.K. and several other territories. The film, directed by Leonie Krippendorff, stars Jella Haase and Lena Klenke. Haase won the talent showcase Shooting Stars at the Berlin Film Festival in […]

The post LGBT Coming-of-Age Movie ‘Cocoon’ Sells to U.K., Other Territories (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.