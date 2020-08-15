Liam Hemsworth ‘Has a Low Opinion’ of Miley Cyrus 1 Year After Split

One year after announcing their split, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are on very different paths.

“Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He was really hurt by their split.”

The former couple’s on-off relationship began in 2009 after they met on the set of The Last Song. They quietly tied the knot at the Hannah Montana alum’s Tennessee home in December 2018, only to split seven months later. The Hunger Games star subsequently filed for divorce, and the case was finalized in January.

“Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up,” the source tells Us, referencing the singer’s monthlong romance with Kaitlynn Carter and 10-month relationship with Cody Simpson, which ended earlier this month.

After the heartbreak, however, Hemsworth, 30, was able to seek comfort in loved ones including his famous brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth.

“[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on,” the source adds. “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

The actor was briefly linked to actress Maddison Brown in October 2019 before moving on with model Gabriella Brooks later that year. A source exclusively told Us in March that Liam “feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama.”

The Most Dangerous Game star has only publicly addressed his divorce from Cyrus, 27, a few times, but he opened up in April about “rebuilding” after a trying year.

“I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I’m doing,” he told Men’s Health at the time. “Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible.”

