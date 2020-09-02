On the right track. Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, are in a good place in their relationship as their romance heats up.

“Liam and Gabriella are going strong and have been quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Liam has some movie projects coming up and is happy to be living in Australia and being able to spend his downtime with Gabriella.”

The insider adds that the 30-year-old model isn’t concerned about Hemsworth’s previous marriage to Miley Cyrus because they’re on the same page.

“They’re both secure in their relationship and Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship,” the source explains. “Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another. They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”

The couple’s relationship has also received a stamp of approval from the Hunger Games star’s family. “Liam’s family think Gabriella and Liam are great for each other,” the insider says.

Hemsworth, 30, was first linked to Brooks in December 2019. A source told Us at the time that the Isn’t It Romantic star was happy to be moving on from his relationship with Cyrus, 27.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” the insider said. “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”

Hemsworth met Cyrus in 2009 on the set of their film The Last Song. The pair dated on and off for nearly a decade before they tied the knot in December 2018. They called it quits on their marriage seven months later, and their divorce was finalized in January.

A source told Us in August that Hemsworth “has a low opinion” of Cyrus following their divorce. “He was really hurt by their split,” the insider added.

The Hannah Montana alum, for her part, got candid about their past marriage on an August episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Cyrus shared that she lost her virginity to Hemsworth but kept it a secret from him.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16 — it wasn’t Nick Jonas — but I ended up marrying the guy. So that’s pretty crazy,” she recalled.

The “Midnight Sky” singer said that she told Hemsworth she was more experienced in the bedroom than she actually was so that she didn’t “seem like a loser.”

Cyrus explained: “I made someone up who I knew, then his friend [ended up] marrying him, so I had to say, at 25, that I lied when I was 16. … It was a lie I held onto for 10 years, then I was like, no reason to dig old bones up, then it directly affected my life.”

The “Slide Away” songstress later moved on with Cody Simpson in October 2019, but Us confirmed last month that the pair split.

