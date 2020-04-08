- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Like Most of Its Best Episodes, the Modern Family Finale Felt Like a Warm Hug
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Like Most of Its Best Episodes, the Modern Family Finale Felt Like a Warm Hug
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series finale of Modern Family. Read at your own risk!]
ABC's landmark comedy Modern Family closed their eleven season run with a bittersweet finale that saw the Pritchetts and Dunphys scattering to different parts of the globe. True to form, the
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries