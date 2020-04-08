Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Like Most of Its Best Episodes, the Modern Family Finale Felt Like a Warm Hug

By Celebrity News Wire on April 8, 2020

Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family | Photo Credits: Bonnie Osborne, ABC

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series finale of Modern Family. Read at your own risk!]

ABC's landmark comedy Modern Family closed their eleven season run with a bittersweet finale that saw the Pritchetts and Dunphys scattering to different parts of the globe. True to form, the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story