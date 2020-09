Lil Baby’s going to war with the baby mama of his 5-year-old son, and it’s gone beyond social media squabbles … they’ve now taken it to court. Here’s what’s up — the rapper has been going back and forth with Ayesha Howard for weeks after she…

The post Lil Baby Beefing with Baby Mama Over Child Support, Requests Primary Custody appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.