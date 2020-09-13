Earlier this week, Lil Nas X said new music is imminent, and now it looks like he’s getting ready to deliver.

“gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out,” he’d tweeted on Thursday (Sept. 10).

By Sunday, he’d casually posted a page of what could be song titles — since one of the items on the list is “Call Me By Your Name,” a clip fans first heard from him in July — on Instagram.

He seemingly confirmed that guess when he retweeted a post indicating the list “reveals part of his track list” for his upcoming album.

“Call Me By Your Name” is joined by potential song titles “Titanic,” “One of Me” and “Don’t Want It” on Lil Nas X’s list. Most of the page’s text is hidden, so he’s leaving a little bit of mystery on the table.

Take a look at his Instagram Stories, or check it out in the screenshot below, to get a hint of what might be in the works.

gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out — nope (@LilNasX) September 10, 2020

The post Lil Nas X Seems to Be Teasing New Songs: See the List appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.