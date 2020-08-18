Several months after calling it quits, Lili Reinhart is finally opening up about her split from Cole Sprouse — and she isn’t holding back.

“I couldn’t see the light. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m dying,’” the 23-year-old Riverdale star told Elle on Tuesday, August 18, comparing her recent breakup to a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end.”

Reinhart continued: “It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it. I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Reinhart and Sprouse, 28, split after dating on and off for nearly three years. Us broke the news when the twosome, who play love interests Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on The CW show, first hit pause on their romance in July 2019. They reunited two months later before pulling the plug on their relationship again earlier this year.

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life,” Reinhart told Elle. “And my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.”

While the actress channeled her hurt into her poetry, she told the magazine that fans shouldn’t take her words literally.

“I felt the need to write that because I was scared — and I am scared — that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like,” the Swimming Lessons author said. “I’m not saying, My boyfriend f—ked another woman. I’m saying, I felt betrayed.”

Sprouse has yet to publicly comment on their split, but it’s safe to say the costars will see each other soon as season 5 of Riverdale is set to start filming again in Vancouver, Canada, following a lengthy hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news on Monday, August 17, via Instagram, writing, “At long last, the offices are open and we are in pre-production on Season 5 of #Riverdale!! .”

