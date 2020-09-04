This will be good! Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch are starting a TikTok account named for their archetypes on the Archie comics TV series.

“We made a collective TikTok,” Lili, 23, wrote over a screenshot of the trio’s profile on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 3. The display name was a combination of all their names — “Lamila Petschart” — and their username (@blondebrunetteredhead) was a nod to their hair colors, a defining trait for all of their Riverdale alter egos.

Madelaine, 26, also posted about the account on her Instagram Stories. “They’re making a TikTok and the dogs are scared,” the actress captioned a video of herself lounging on the couch with her two dogs.

Finally, Camila, 26, shared a “sneak peek” of their first video on her Instagram Stories. “Who is the hottest wizard in Harry Potter?” one of the girls asked her from behind the camera, to which the brunette beauty responded by name-dropping One Direction alum Harry Styles. Cami was also asked what her favorite flower was. “Lillies,” she replied.

We can just tell this TikTok account is going to be entertaining — but we wonder if Lili’s ex-boyfriend and costar, Cole Sprouse, will ever show up on the profile. Though they split in March, they still work together on the CW series.

The Chemical Hearts actress publicly came out as bisexual in June and recently revealed she wasn’t “ashamed” of her identity.

“I’m like, ‘Isn’t everyone bisexual?’” Lili told Nylon in an interview published on Wednesday, September 2. “This part of my life was never intentionally hidden. My friends and family knew. My cast members knew.” The Swimming Lessons author also revealed she had “been with a girl when [she] was 18.”

The blonde beauty also noted she didn’t want to contribute to the commodification of sexual identities in Hollywood. “I didn’t want to come out and talk about it because I felt that bisexuality was becoming a trend [among celebrities], but I’ve supported the LGBTQ community since I was a little tween, and it just felt organic,” Lili told the outlet.

We hope to see the starlet’s confidence in these new TikTok collabs with her costars!

