Lily Rabe Developing ‘The Big D’ Drama With ‘Sister Aimee’ Filmmakers At HBO

By Celebrity News Wire on September 14, 2020

HBO has put in development drama The Big D, from Lily Rabe and her Kill Claudio Productions and married writing/directing duo Samantha Buck and Marie Schlingmann (Sister Aimee, Best Kept Secret). Co-written by Buck and Schlingmann, The Big D is set during a hot and hotly contested summer in Dallas 1980. It follows a triangle […]

The post Lily Rabe Developing ‘The Big D’ Drama With ‘Sister Aimee’ Filmmakers At HBO appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story