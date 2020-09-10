Lindsay Lohan Sued By HarperCollins For Not Writing Book

Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan is being sued by HarperCollins for a book she promised to write – but never did!

The publishing house is claiming that they paid Lohan $365 000 in advance in 2014 after signing an agreement between itself and Lohan’s Crossheart Productions. But when it came to actually delivering something, the actress had nothing to show them.

“The Defendants failed to deliver a complete manuscript for the Work to the Plaintiff by the contractually agreed upon deadline and to this day they have failed to deliver a complete manuscript,” the lawsuit states, which was filed in the New York Supreme Court.

The original agreement signed in 2014 stated that Lohan will hand over a manuscript in 2015, but a year later, no book had been produced, so both companies decided to push the release date back to 2017.

Since HarperCollins forked over $365 000 for a book that never materialised, the company now wants its money back – something that Lohan is not so keen on doing.

If Lohan doesn’t (or can’t) return the money, she will have to hand over sample pages of the autobiography very soon.

“This is a multi-million-dollar book. There’s no doubt in my mind. And now, it’s really up to Lindsay to sit down and do some writing and dig up those journals that she has and start putting the pieces together,” an agent for HarperCollins said.

