Lionsgate has picked up Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby’s horror spec Mother Land in what we hear was a competitive situation. 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing. Billed as a timely and high concept piece, Mother Land centers on a family who has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their […]

The post Lionsgate Acquires Horror Spec ‘Mother Land’; 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy & Dan Cohen To Produce appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.