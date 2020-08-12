The reported tension between Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion makes a lot more sense after the Wednesday, August 12, episode of the Bravo hit.

After throwing shade at the 57-year-old former Melrose Place star’s “nearly naked” dancing Instagram videos on the August 5 episode, Garcelle, 53, brought up how Lisa’s social media activity may affect her youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, again on Wednesday’s episode.

“We took a dance class and we sat on the floor afterward, just talking about our kids, and I asked you, ‘Do you think that your body image affected your daughter in any way?’” the Jamie Foxx Show alum recalled during a group outing in Rome. “I don’t even have a daughter … [But] dancing on Instagram in a bathing suit or underwear?”

Bravo then cut to the previously unaired moment Garcelle was referring to. “Because you’re so fit, do you ever worry that your fitness and your body hurts her?” she asked at dance class.

After Garcelle brought up the dancing videos again in Rome, Lisa got defensive.

“I actually don’t think that is what caused Amelia’s anorexia,” she replied. “People are going to judge all of us as mothers.”

While Garcelle denied “judging” Lisa, she disagreed.

“Why would you even ask me that question?” Lisa asked. “What I can say Garcelle — is I am so proud of her for coming out the way she has in a public forum and talked about it.”

Garcelle then insisted that she is “proud” of her costar’s parenting too, but Lisa stayed quiet.

The former soap star shares Amelia, 19, with husband Harry Hamlin. The couple’s daughter has been open about her battle with anorexia since 2018. Last month, she fired back at a social media user who accused her of talking about her struggles on the Bravo show for a “story line.”

“I seriously can’t believe I’m being accused of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time’ sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom,” the model wrote on July 19 via Instagram. “Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f—k you.”

Amelia subsequently clarified that her mother doesn’t “force” her to be on the series, which Lisa joined in 2014: “I was 12 and didn’t know what it was going to be like. And I’m so glad that she encouraged me to do so. I’ve been able to touch so many souls with my story. THAT WAS THE WRONG CHOICE OF WORDS. All I was trying to say was that I’m not just on this show for a f—king story line you guys chill.”

Lisa and Harry are also parents of 22-year-old daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The post Lisa and Garcelle Have Tense Conversation About Amelia’s Eating Disorder appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.