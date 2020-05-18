Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Lisa Kudrow Says Friends Wouldn't Have an 'All-White Cast' If It Was Made Today

By Celebrity News Wire on May 18, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry, Friends | Photo Credits: NBCU Photo Bank

If you've been online at all in the past few years, you probably already know that one of the biggest issues even the most die-hard Friends fans have with the beloved comedy is the show's lack of diversity. It's something a lot of ensemble sitcoms since have been mindful of, and now one of the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story