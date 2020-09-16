Listen to Keith Urban and P!nk Drink Alone Together on ‘One Too Many’

Keith Urban and P!nk spend way too much time drinking alone together on their new duet “One Too Many.” The boozy, regret-filled country pop ballad that dropped on Tuesday (Sept. 15) finds the singers taking turns sitting on a barstool and wondering how their love fell apart.

“I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah/ In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone/ And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?/ I know I’m proud/ But I’ve had one too many/ Come take me home,” they sing in perfect harmony on the chorus of the song they will debut live at Wednesday night’s (Sept. 16) 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards show.

The song, written by Cleo Tighe, Daniel Davidsen, James Norton, Mich Hansen and Peter Wallevik and produced by Urban, PhD, Cutfather and Dan Mccarroll, chugs along over a midtempo beat as P!nk takes the second, been-here-before verse.

“So now I’m the one that’s crying I didn’t wanna call ’cause I didn’t wanna fight/ I swear that I was trying, yeah/ But everybody falls when their head’s a little high,” she sings just days after the “Can We Pretend” star posted a loving Instagram pic to celebrate her anniversary with husband Carey Hart, chronicling the ups and downs of a tumultuous marriage. “And I’ve never meant to get so out my mind/ But you’re playing cool, just pretending it’s fine/ Oh we’ve been ’round, ’round, ’round this/ Too many times before.”

Pulling double duty as CMA host, Urban will team up with P!nk for the world television premiere of the collaboration, which will be featured on the country star’s forthcoming album, The Speed of Now, Part 1.

Listen to “One Too Many” below.

