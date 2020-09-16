Little Mix visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this week to perform a stirring cover of “Falling” from Harry Styles’ Fine Line album. With just spare piano and acoustic guitar behind them, the quartet of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took turns showing off their powerful voices before coming together for the chorus.

In an Instagram shot from rehearsals for the shoot, Nelson revealed that she had a panic attack right before the cameras rolled, and Edwards “jumped in for my part last minute and smashed it.” Little Mix released their latest single, “Holiday,” in July. The track, co-written by Pinnock, Edwards and Thirlwall and collaborator KAMILLE, is expected to appear on the band’s upcoming sixth album.

Watch Little Mix sing “Falling” below.

The post Little Mix Find Perfect Harmony on Cover of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.