BRISBANE, Australia — Live Nation continues to unite its structure across Asia Pacific as Roger Field is promoted to a new, regional leadership role.

Field rises from CEO of Live Nation Australia & New Zealand to President, Asia Pacific, a new position.

Based in Melbourne, Field has clocked-up a decade with the concerts giant.

In 2010, he joined the company to establish Live Nation Australia in partnership with Luke Hede, now vice president of touring. Two years later, LN acquired Michael Coppel Presents and Field stepped up from vice president of promotions to chief operating officer. He would play a big part in the growth of LN’s Australian and New Zealand businesses, and his reward came with another promotion, in 2017, when Field became CEO of its Australasian activities, with Coppel stepping up to chairman.

Looking ahead, Field will oversee all of LN’s businesses across Asia Pacific, reporting to the company’s regional chairman, Alan Ridgeway.

Field “comes to the role with an impressive record of success,” comments Ridgeway in a statement, “and is in a great position to lead our growth strategy as he leverages our resources across the whole region.”

Coppel will continue as chairman of the Australian business.

As part of the reshuffle, Mark Kneebone is named managing director, LN New Zealand, also a new role.

Kneebone, who has served as co-head of promotions for Australia & New Zealand since 2018, will oversee the live entertainment giant’s operations in NZ, reporting to Field. At the same time, Stuart Clumpas retires from his role as chairman of the New Zealand business, more than two years after taking the post. Clumpas will stay on as a consultant and as a shareholder in Spark Arena, the 12,000-capacity venue in Auckland.

Kneebone and Clumpas played a critical role in LN New Zealand’s “Together Again” shows in May at Spark Arena’s The Tuning Fork room, which were among the first socially-distanced shows in the world.

Meanwhile, Kei Ikuta is elevated to president Live Nation Japan, reporting to Field. Ikuta joined LN earlier this year from leading Japanese promoter Udo Artists.

At Live Nation, Ikuta succeeds the incumbent John Boyle, who is returning to his hometown of Los Angeles and will continue working with the group.

Also, Paul Antonio, currently president Asia & Middle East, switches over to the new position of COO Live Nation EMEA, reporting to John Reid, president Live Nation EMEA.

“The appointment of these roles provides us with the opportunity to further align our Australian, New Zealand and Asian businesses,” explains Ridgeway, chairman of Live Nation Asia Pacific. “I wish Roger, Mark and Kei all the best in their new roles in taking our businesses forward in this new era and thank Paul, Stuart and John for their hard work and dedication in establishing our presence in Asia, New Zealand and Japan.”

