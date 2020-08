Liverpool’s Cavern Club, best known as the launchpad for The Beatles, is in a fight for survival. The club used to host about 800,000 visitors a year, but it has been standing empty since the coronavirus lockdown in March. Bill Heckle, one of the club’s directors, said it had lost £30,000 ($39,300) a week. “We […]

