The 2020 Horton Foote Prize has been awarded to Lloyd Suh for his play “The Chinese Lady,” a penetrating drama that looks at racism and the immigrant experience. The biennial prize is named in honor of the late playwright, whose work includes “The Young Man From Atlanta” and “The Trip to Bountiful.” In an interview […]

The post Lloyd Suh Wins 2020 Horton Foote Prize for ‘The Chinese Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.