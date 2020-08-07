Lyon-born filmmaker Elie Grappe should be anxiously awaiting the world premiere of his first feature “Olga,” but like so many other filmmakers was forced to put everything on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic ground production around the world to a halt. Instead, this year his unfinished film will participate with a host of other similarly […]

The post Locarno: Elie Grappe’s ‘Olga’ Focuses on Passion of Young Athlete appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.