Lockn’ Music Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due to Coronavirus Crisis

By Celebrity News Wire on August 29, 2020

Virginia’s Lockn’ Music Festival has been officially canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A music festival based in Virginia, Lockn’ provided an annual space in Arrington for the jamband community. It was originally set for October 2-4 of this year, although the official lineup had yet to be released prior to the cancellation. […]

