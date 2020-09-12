Wild night! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella revealed what “excites” her “on Friday nights” now that she’s a mother to her newborn son, Matteo.

In an Instagram Story screenshot of her text message thread with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Friday, September 11, the new mom, 36, shared a photo of herself holding a bottle of freshly pumped breastmilk for their baby boy. “Look what Mama just pumped!!!” Nikki gushed to her hubby-to-be. The father of her child happily responded, “So proud,” to which Nikki shot back, “Thank you! Me too! LOL.” The former wrestler added, “What I get excited about on Friday nights now! LOL,” on the screenshot.

Earlier that day, the Russian dancer, 38, shared a video from his trailer on the set of Dancing With the Stars. In the clip, Artem told fans he planned on replacing the artwork in the trailer with photos of his wife-to-be and their sweet son. He also shared a new photo of the reality star holding their son at home. “Missing my loves already,” he wrote on the snapshot.

Good Morning America revealed the DWTS pro would return to the ballroom for season 29 on August 24. Fans were shocked when he wasn’t asked back for season 28 in 2019, after appearing regularly on the competition series from 2014 to 2018.

Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child on July 31, just one day before Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child — a boy — with husband Daniel Bryan on August 1. “Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” an insider told Life & Style in the days following the births. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”

Naturally, the siblings are “already close,” so it’s no surprise that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

While Artem is off filming, Nikki is working on her postpartum weight loss. She revealed her 18-pound goal to fans on Monday, September 7. “Giving my son the most amazing nutrition is No. 1,” the starlet explained how she plans to drop the pounds. “So, there’s going to be no crash diets. There’s going to be no starving myself. It’s going to be bringing workouts back in and healthy nutrition, which I have been doing. Of course, I cheat here and there, the normal.”

It was especially important to her to share her journey with her supporters. “I really wanted you all to be on this journey with me because I’ve gotta give it to all you moms,” she raved. “It isn’t easy and it isn’t easy seeing your body change physically, mentally, all the changes of postpartum.”

